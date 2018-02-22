Piqua police investigating threat rumors

PIQUA — Rumors of threats at a Piqua school and other area locations are being investigated by the Piqua Police Department, as well as administration at Piqua City Schools, who are stressing the importance of not relying on social media to report such information.

“People will put something on social media saying, ‘Hey, this kid made this threat, and by the time it gets to us, there are so many rumors and so many versions that it’s hard for us to get details,” PCS Superintendent Dwayne Thompson said Thursday morning.

While the majority of the rumors are unsubstantiated, charges will be pressed against any actual threats made, Police Chief Bruce Jamison said.

“Some of the threats panned out to be plain not true — especially on social media, nothing was said or done,” Jamison said.

He declined to elaborate on the specifics regarding rumors or actual threats, other than to say that there have been increased patrols at local schools and that the police department is investigating a threat involving a Piqua Central Intermediate School student.

Thompson said the incident happened after school, after the student got off the bus and it is not known what he or she said, “other than there was some kind of threat made and it got put on social media.”

The school district’s main goals are to ensure safety of its students and to get communication about such incidents out to parents, Thompson noted. To that end, a call was sent out Thursday morning about the alleged threat and that there would be an investigation, as well as a threat assessment, which involves police, staff members, administration, counselors and mental health experts.

Jamison reiterated that all threats are taken seriously, “but at the end of the day, they have not turned out to be anything of high concern.”

“We take each (threat) based on where the information is coming from,” he said, adding that social media is often an unreliable source of information.

“We don’t want to discourage people from reporting (a threat) to us, but we do discourage people from reporting it to a large social media audience. It’s not a good way to intervene or help us to determine the reliability or validity of a threat.”

Thompson added, “When a student or parent hears anything, they are always our first line of defense. If people can make that contact and help us right away, that helps us more than putting it on Facebook. It helps us get details and facts sooner, so we can take care of the situation sooner.”

Thompson listed several ways concerned residents can report rumors or alleged safety threats, including calling police if the information is received after school hours; leaving an anonymous tip on the Piqua Police Department’s website; or going to www.piqua.org and clicking “Student Safety Reporting” on the righthand side of the page.

Social media info called ‘unreliable’

