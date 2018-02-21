Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A male subject and a female subject were arguing, which allegedly resulted in the female’s son striking the male subject with a wrench near Cracker Barrel on Ash Street on Feb. 14 at 5:20 p.m. The male subject was taken to the hospital and incarcerated on a warrant. The male juvenile, 16, was charged with felonious assault.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: A vehicle was reportedly taken without permission near the Miami Valley Centre Mall and later crashed on Interstate-75 toward Troy on Feb. 14 at approximately 2:35 p.m. Jefferson L. Dotson, 24, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

MENACING: A victim stated a male subject got out of his vehicle and began yelling at her after a traffic incident near Big Lots on Ash Street on Feb. 14 at 2:40 p.m.

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: An officer responded with the fire department to the report of a fire on the 700 block of Fisk Street on Feb. 15 at approximately 1:45 a.m. The fire was put out by the responding police officer, and a male on scene was warned for disorderly conduct. This investigation is ongoing.

THEFT: Tommy J. Smith, Jr., 41, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of fifth-degree felony theft on Feb. 15 in connection with an incident on the 100 block of South Market Street on Jan. 5. Smith was found guilty of two lesser charges of first-degree misdemeanor theft on Feb. 21. Smith received a fine and suspended jail time for each charge.

Officers responded to the report of a theft at Family Dollar on Feb. 15 at approximately 3:45 p.m. The suspect left on foot. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries in the area of Weber and South College streets on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic crash with injury in reference to a female subject being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street outside of a cross walk near Family Dollar on West High Street on Feb. 15 at 7:10 p.m. The female was transported by squad to UVMC with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was possibly intoxicated and a test sample will be sent to the lab.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A female was trespassed from the Shell station on South Street after employees stated she caused a disturbance on Feb. 15 at approximately 9:10 p.m. The female claimed the employees called her daughter a derogatory name.

There was a report of a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife on Caldwell Street on Feb. 15 at approximately 10 p.m. The husband was trespassed from the location.

The was a third party report of several females fighting in the parking lot of a local apartment building on Covington Avenue on Feb. 15 at approximately 11:15 p.m. Witnesses said a female inside a vehicle was assaulted by another female who lived in one of the buildings. No descriptions of the victim or suspect were given. Witnesses believed all subjects involved were possibly juveniles. Officers were unable to locate the victim or any possible suspects.

WARRANT: James R. Lawrence, 42, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant on Feb. 16 out of Miami County Common Pleas Court for fifth-degree felony non-support of dependents and a fifth-degree felony probation violation.