Piqua man to serve 16 months in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was sentenced to serve 16 months in prison for attempted abduction and felony domestic violence by Judge Jeannine Pratt in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Daniel Orndorff, 22, of Piqua, entered a plea of guilty to an amended charges in exchange for his guilty plea in earlier proceedings. Judge Pratt sentenced Orndorff to serve 11 months for the domestic violence charge which will run concurrently with the felony abduction charge. The first six months of Orndorff’s sentence are mandatory.

Orndorff was given 90 days jail credit.

Judge Pratt reprimanded Ordndorff for his actions on Nov. 23, when he assaulted a woman who was five months pregnant and two children inside a Piqua residence. Orndorff refused to let the victims and the children leave the home.

Lauren Kirk, Miami County Victim Witness Advocate, addressed the court on the victim’s behalf, noting the amount of trauma the children have gone through since Orndorff’s actions. Judge Pratt noted that Orndorff threatened to “slit his throat” and grabbed the neck of the 5-year-old during the incident. Orndorff brandished a knife during the incident. Judge Pratt told Orndorff he was a danger to himself, his family and his community.

Orndorff is subject to serve three years of post-release control.

