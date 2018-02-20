Volunteers needed for Hospice’s Camp Courageous

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County has offered Camp Courageous to help children who have lost a loved one for over two decades. Planning is under way for the 2018 camp experience and volunteers are needed to help.

Camp Courageous is offered free of charge to Miami County children in grades K-12. Camp Courageous is similar to other traditional summer day camps, offering an array of active outdoor activities, bringing children and teens together to share memories, play, sing, learn and laugh. But Camp Courageous also brings together children who share an experience of loss and offers them the opportunity to grieve, memorialize their loved ones and support each other.

Volunteers are sought who can help support children during Camp Courageous to provide a safe place for feelings to be expressed and for campers to gain life-long tools for coping with grief. Volunteers must be over the age of 18 and are required to complete an application and submit references by April 9. A background check and interview are also required. Trainings for volunteers will be held on May 22 and June 4.

Camp Courageous is scheduled for June 11-15 at Ludlow Falls Camp, 2535 S. State Route 48 in Ludlow Falls. Camp Courageous is open to any child or teen in the community who has experienced the death of a loved one, regardless of whether Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County services have been used.

For more information, contact Kimberly Walker at (937) 573-2103 or kwalker@HospiceOfMiamiCounty.org.