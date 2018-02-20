Fifth annual LEGO contest set

TROY — The Fifth annual LEGO Brick Blowout Contest will be held March 17 at the WACO Air Museum.

The deadline to enter this year’s Brick Blowout is March 4. Those interested can pick up a registration packet at WACO Air Museum or download at www.wacoairmuseum.org.

The theme of this year’s contest, “First Responders, Our Real Heroes,” is an opportunity to honor these special heroes with your LEGO creativity. The definition of a hero is an ordinary person who faces extraordinary circumstances and acts with courage, honor and self-sacrifice. No matter where you live, first responders, our real heroes, have been busy making sure you, your family and your friends are staying safe. Recently, first responders of this country have been faced with hurricanes, fires, droughts, mudslides, flooding, severe storms and more. Fireman, policeman, EMTs, our servicemen and women, K-9 units, and other residents have sacrificed their own comfort in the face of natural disasters in order to help their neighbors. Brick Blowout will be a day to honor these special heroes through a LEGO exhibit.

On March 17, between noon and 5 p.m., bring your family and friends to WACO Air Museum to see a giant city exhibit built by OKI Lug. This Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Tri State LEGO Users Group is a non-profit organization that has more than 70 members. Check out some of their creations at www.OKILUG.com.

All local entries will also be displayed. The event will include activities such as a LEGO scavenger hunt, a LEGO building zone with thousands of bricks for building, popcorn and the Batman LEGO movie, a market for those who want to sell gently used LEGO kits, a chance to shake hands and say thank you to local police and fireman, a drone demonstration by Sinclair UAS Workforce, photo opportunities with DC Comic heroes, as well as an opportunity to win a classic bi-plane ride for two in “Sunny,” the big yellow WACO airplane.

Scene 75 is sponsoring this event and have donated first place prize gift baskets in each youth category, which include a $50 Scene 75 cash card. Other prizes have been donated by Troy Meijer, Troy Wal Mart, Troy Culvers, Cairn’s Toys in Tipp City, Sky Zone, Jumpy’s Fun Zone, Troy McDonald’s, Troy Papa John’s Pizza, Troy Skyline Chili, Tipp City’s Hickory River, Tipp City Dairy Queen, Hobart Arena and more. In the adult category, Greentech Lawn and Irrigation will again offer a $100 gift certificate to Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant. Prizes will be awarded March 17 at the close of the Brick Blowout Event.