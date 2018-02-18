Annaul business meeting, awards session held

TROY — On Feb. 10, the Ohio FFA Alumni Association and partner, the Miami County Farm Bureau, held its 46th annual business meeting and awards session at Hobart Arena.

The organizations also hosted the first Agriculture Awareness and Leadership Day. The day begin with the theme video, “I can, We will” from the 90th National FFA Convention, and this theme was highlighted as the meeting was brought to order by the 2017-18 Ohio FFA Alumni Association president. The president expounded on a quote from Peter Strople, which states, “legacy is not leaving something for people, it’s leaving something in people.”

After a short business meeting, council members presented the Ohio FFA Alumni Promotional and Coaching award to the Talawanda FFA Alumni, the Horizon award to Troy Mabis, and the Outstanding Achievement award to Edward Beeler. Before concluding the meeting, the gavel was transferred to the incoming 2018-19 Ohio FFA Alumni president.

Throughout the rest of the day, interactive workshop tracts or breakouts were provided for FFA members and other agriculture youth, Ag Ed rTeachers/FFA advisers and leaders, and for FFA Alumni members. The workshops were an interactive and engaging time for participants to experience leadership activities and gain knowledge to take back to their respective FFA chapters.

Workshop presenters included the Peterson Farm Brothers; past state and national FFA officers Hannah Crossen Everetts and Sydney Snider; past state FFA officers Mary Buehler, Meredith Oglesby, Maggie Hovermale, and Josie Montoney; National FFA Organization Local Program Success Specialist Karen Hutchison; National FFA Alumni Region IV Vice President Ted Hughes; instructional supervisor UVCC Michelle Brunson, Agents Susan Tebbs and Wyatt Schroder with FedCrop Insurance; senior director of Membership Paul Lyons; and organization director Melinda Lee with the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Miami County Farm Bureau.

Katlyn Niehaus from the Eaton FFA Chapter shared her experience as one of the 2017 WLC scholarship recipients.

In the last workshop, FFA members, alumni members, Allstate agents, and others assembled 500 personal hygiene kits as their service outreach project. These kits will be shipped out of CAM for people in need. Sponsors covered the cost of these kits.

At 6 p.m., The Peterson Farm Brothers concluded the day with a concert telling the story of agriculture through music parody videos and singing.

Sponsors for the day’s events included the Miami County, Ohio Farm Bureau, Miami County Foundation, Tim Hortons downtown, Panera Bread, Rogers Grain Inc, L&C Plastic Bags, Flory Cabinetry, Allstate, Thom and Pat Robinson Fund, Timber Frame Reclaim, FedCrop Insurance, Harvest Land CO OP, Vin May Farms, Beeler Farms, J. Fisher, D&M Withers, R.L. Fisher, Bruce and Mitzi Martin, Sylvester Furman, Brad and Stephanie Beach, JP Tower Gardens, Stonehouse Traders, STAR Design-Build Contractors, Green Prairie Turf Inc, Accord Leasing and Financing, and Talawanda FFA Alumni.

The Hobart staff of Ken Siler and Dave Kerg, and Mike Caldwell provided the sound system.

Workshop speakers and presenters also included Ben Thaeler, field representative for Warren Davidson, member of Congress.

For more informatin, visit the Ohio FFA Alumni Association Council at www.ohioffaalumni.org.