Commission to revisit trash ordinance

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission is expected to vote on the proposed trash ordinance when the proposed changes come before them for the sixth time during their meeting Tuesday evening.

The commission will be holding the third reading of their most recent version of this ordinance. If this ordinance updating the city’s code in relation to garbage collection is approved, the Health and Sanitation Department will be providing 96-gallon trash carts to customers. A new rate structure is also included in the ordinance, which will raise monthly rates by $1 for residential customers.

In this most recent version of the ordinance, a second trash cart will be provided to customers at no cost if they request one. Other minor changes are included in the updated ordinance, including slight changes to rates for commercial customers.

The proposed trash ordinance has gone through numerous discussions, with Commissioner John Martin recently questioning rough financial numbers for the Health and Sanitation Department. During commission’s last meeting, Health and Sanitation Director Amy Welker and Finance Director Cynthia Holtzapple discussed how the new rate structure will be used to fund the new trash carts as well as increase their revenue stream to sustain their future loan for the department’s future new facility project.

The commission will also be voting on a moral obligation to pay Heyne Construction Inc. for emergency structural repair services performed at the Fort Piqua Plaza. According to the resolution, structural issues were identified in the ceiling of the banquet center at the plaza while the city was reviewing the fire suppression system. Employees found significant cracks in the beams in that area, and they were unsure whether those cracks had developed recently or had already been there for some time.

Heyne Construction began the work after putting together a price proposal. The work is under way and expected to be finished by the beginning of April.

The commission will also hear an ordinance with proposed changes to the language of stormwater management within the Piqua Municipal Code. The updated language includes regulations of illicit discharge and construction site specifications. Illicit discharge, according to the ordinance, is defined as any discharge to a municipal storm sewer that is not entirely composed of storm water. Exceptions to that definition include discharges resulting from firefighting activities and other discharges authorized under a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

The commission will then vote on a number of purchases for the Piqua Power System, including transformers, a gas turbine starting engine, and utility poles. The purchase of 35 transformers will be from Ermco at a cost not to exceed $73,378. The replacement gas turbine starting engine will be from Cummins Sales and Service at a cost not to exceed $40,000. The purchase of ductile iron utility poles will be from McWane Poles at a cost not to exceed $75,000.

The commission will also vote on a purchase order to Sherry, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Inc. for two sport utility vehicles for the Piqua Fire Department. According to the resolution, the two 2018 Special Service Dodge Durangos are needed as part of the capital replacement plan for the department and will be replacing vehicles over 13 years old. The expected expenditure is $54,754.

The commission will also appoint a number of members to local boards, as well as honor the public service of firefighter-paramedic Robert Bloom and the public service of equipment operator Duane J. Novotny Sr., as they are both retiring city employees.

This commission meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

