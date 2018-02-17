Viking Fest a success

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Hudson Bowman, 4, tries his luck at Plinko during Saturday’s Viking Fest fundraiser at Miami East
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Abby Purtee, a 7th grader at Miami East Junior High poses for a mug shot taken by 8th grader Abigail Baker at Saturday’s Viking Fest at Miami East Junior High.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Rock band “Smells Like Trees” performs at Viking Fest on Saturday.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Emma Mastrino, 7, plays one of the many games in the gym at Miami East during Saturday’s Viking Fest event.
