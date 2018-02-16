Board of elections certifies petitions

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections certified candidate petitions, issues and local option petitions for the May 8 primary election during their meeting Thursday evening.

Candidates approved to run for county offices include Bill Beagle for county commissioner, Matthew W. Gearhardt for county auditor, and Stacy M. Wall for judge of the Court of Common Pleas. All are Republicans.

Candidates approved to run for the 80th House state representative include J.D. Winteregg, John W. O’Brien, George H. Lovett, and Jena Powell, also all Republicans.

The board also approved the local issues of an additional tax levy for Brown Township and an additional tax levy for Covington.

Board members Ryan King and Rob Long also approved a number of candidates for the Miami County Democratic Party Central Committee. Chairman Dave Fisher abstained from the vote, and board member Audrey Gillespie was absent from Thursday’s meeting.

The board discussed the status of questionable petitions before later approving them. “They filled out the wrong petition form,” Deputy Director Luke Scott said.

Three petitioners filled out the Republican form instead of the Democrat form, both of which were available from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. The forms were also new.

King compared the forms and said that the form the petitioners filled out had the same information as what was needed on the correct form. “From the bottom line up, it’s the exact same information,” King said.

Later in their meeting, the board also approved the polling locations for the May 8 primary election. A number of polling locations were condensed and moved to the Crystal Room in Troy. The precincts include Concord East, Concord South East, Concord West, Concord South, Troy 4-A, Troy 4-B, Troy 4-C, and Troy 6-C. Some of those precincts will be moving from the Robinson Branch of the YMCA and the Troy Church of the Nazarene.

The board also approved the paper ballot numbers for the election day and the additional absentee back-up paper ballot allocation. Scott explained that they decided to have back-up ballots available in case of power outages.

The board also approved have Elections Systems and Software mail out absentee ballots at a cost of $1.75 per ballot.

The board also went into executive session to discuss pending litigation during their meeting. Outside counsel, Miami County Chief Civil Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Englert, former board member Dean Tamplin, Kendall, and Scott were also present during the executive session. The board took no action during closed portion of the meeting.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336