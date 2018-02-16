Edison sets music, dance program

PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will celebrate Black History Month with a special evening that focuses on the arts.

Free and open to the public, the event will be Feb. 27, from 6-8 p.m., in the Robinson Theater of the Piqua campus.

“We wanted this year’s event to focus on how history has played a role in shaping today’s art, dance, music and writing,” said Marva Archibald, Diversity Committee chairperson. “The arts are important because they provide a way for individuals to express themselves while paying homage to their roots.”

Beginning with a performance by the Dayton-based jazz ensemble, “Speaking of Peace,” guests will enjoy refreshments while taking in traditional jazz music.

The dance portion of the evening will feature Columbus-based GOREE Drum and Dance. While focusing primarily on West African dance styles, the group weaves together the rich diversity of directors Balla and Ndeyekhady’s far-ranging experiences.

Leading up to the event, Edison State students submitted written work, as well as artwork, to be judged reflecting on the topic provided: “What Would Martin Luther King Jr. Do?” During the event, the first-, second- and third-place prize winners will be recognized.

The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College is committed to advancing the college’s academic mission and goals in the areas of diversity, equality, inclusion and human rights by leading efforts to define, assess and cultivate diversity as both an institutional value and an academic priority.