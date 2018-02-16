Tipp man arrested for meth possession

TIPP CITY — A Tipp City man was arrested earlier this week in possession of methamphetamine.

Jeffery Tamme was stopped following a traffic violation on Feb. 12 and admitted to the officer that he had some marijuana in the car, according to a report from the Tipp City Police Department. Tamme agreed to a search, which turned up just under 7 grams of marijuana, a gram of hashish, three pipes and a digital scale, as well as a zipper pouch containing 4.3 grams of suspected meth, five syringes and several schedule four pills.

Tamme, who had a prior drug abuse conviction, was charged with felony possession of a bulk amount of meth. Under Ohio law, methamphetamine is a schedule two substance and a bulk amount is considered 3 grams or greater.

According to the police report, Tamme told the officer that he’d used meth that day and was addicted “because he wanted to spice up his sex life.”

He is set to appear in court next week.

Tipp City Police Chief Eric Burris said that his department has noticed a recent uptick in methamphetamine use or possession.

“I have been hearing that from our officers,” he said.

Tipp City police arrested Darrell K. Roberts II of Troy on Jan. 28 for possession of several grams of suspected methamphetamine, hydroponic marijuana and hydrocodone tablets. The police report said that the drugs were found in a blue plastic box with the scale and extra bags in a manner “consistent with drugs prepared for sale.”

Burris said that the area was mostly spared about 10 years ago when meth use was “really taking off.”

“Now it’s starting to pop up,” he said.

Last month, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said that deputies were seeing a resurgence of methamphetamine in the county.

On Jan. 17, two men in possession of more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine were arrested in Troy following a 17-mile pursuit originating in Piqua. Austin Stahl of Piqua and Mark Yount of Dayton were found to be in possession of hypodermic needles, digital scales, a Glock magazine, suspected meth, 99 pills of Xanax, seven capsules of suspected heroin and 10 pain pills. The pair were charged with multiple felonies.

Last December, Luke Sellman of Ludlow Falls was arrested in a drug bust that recovered meth, scales, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, firearms, and just under $3,000 in U.S. currency.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

