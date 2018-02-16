Mental evaluation ordered for accused assailant

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man who prompted a response from the Piqua-Sidney Tactical Response Team in January was back in court this week.

A pre-trial conference was held in Miami County Municipal Court for Lenvil C. Persinger, 43, who is facing numerous charges, including first-degree felony aggravated burglary, second-degree felonious assault, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

Judge Sam Huffman ordered a forensic evaluation this week after a motion was filed for the evaluation for Persinger’s competency and mental condition.

Persinger was charged in connection with a report of a neighbor breaking into the apartment on the 1000 block of Park Avenue and assaulting the male resident with nunchucks on Jan. 22.

Persinger, the alleged assailant, was known the Piqua Police Department “as a self-identified sovereign citizen who refuses to comply with our requests and orders based on these beliefs,” according to previous reports.

After the incident, Persinger reportedly refused to talk to the investigating officers regarding the allegation of the assault with nunchucks.

Based on an assessment of the risks present, the Piqua-Sidney Tactical Response Team was dispatched and a search warrant was obtained for Persinger’s apartment. At all times, the threat was contained to two involved apartments with slight risk to nearby exposures.

After contact with negotiators and tactical operators from the response team, Persinger was taken into custody with no further injuries sustained by anyone involved.

Persinger is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $33,000.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Jonathon R. Crago, 29, of West Milton, received a fine for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Kadeija Jones, 33, of Dayton, received four days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Nathan Marlow, 35, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• James M. Large, 31, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Brianna L. Hosbrook, 20, of Dayton, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Jason T. Shoup, 38, of Pleasant Hill, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, amended down from fourth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

• Jordan A. Dankworth, 31, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Dustin B. Reedy, 34, of Piqua, received 14 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property.

• Bryanna N. Featherstone, 18, of Columbus, received suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Jessica S. Rice, 36, of Covington, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Bryan S. Black, 30, of Bradford, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Grant D. Carlson, 18, of Tipp City, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for a first-degree misdemeanor offense involving underage persons.

• Lisa R. Colston, 38, of Troy, received two years of probation, one day in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Andrew W. Dues, 33, of Russia, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Cody C. Francis, 26, of Kenton, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Kaitlin R. Peck, 20, of Tipp City, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from a first-degree misdemeanor offense involving underage persons.

• Amanda S. Burns, 36, of West Milton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor passing a bad check.

• Joseph D. Rains, 33, of Houston, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• William C. Smith, 23, of Greenville, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

