Pursuit runs from Miami County to Dayton

MIAMI COUNTY — A pursuit that started on southbound Interstate 75 near Piqua early Friday ended with the driver being taken to a Dayton hospital for observation.

According to Sgt. David Robison of the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to pull the driver over for speeding at about 9 a.m. Friday near I-75 mile marker 76. However, the driver continued for several miles before stopping on the exit ramp to Needmore Road in Dayton.

“He obeyed every traffic law, used his turned signals and even stopped at the red light on the exit ramp,” Robison said. “It might even be that he saw us, but didn’t realize we were after him.”

The driver, whose name has not been released, was ordered to get out of his car, but refused to release the steering wheel and exit the vehicle. He subsequently was hit with a Taser, taken into custody and transported to Grandview Hospital.

Robison said it is unclear whether the driver suffered a medical emergency and that the incident is still under investigation.

