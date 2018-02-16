Help Melcher-Sowers fill ‘Baskets of Love’

PIQUA — Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home wants to make Easter a special time for the kids in the hospital at Children’s Medical Center in Dayton and for the needy children in Piqua.

At Christmas time, the kids in the hospital and the needy children are remembered throughout the area, but they also need love, support and donations at Easter; therefore, Easter baskets are being filled for delivery to infants, children and teenagers in the hospital and to needy children in Piqua.

Last year, the response was overwhelming and Melcher-Sowers is asking the community of Piqua to assist them again with “Easter Baskets of Love.” There are two ways that a person or business can participate. First, you can make a monetary donation to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, 646 W. High St., Piqua, and Melcher-Sowers will buy the items, fill the Easter baskets and deliver them to the children. Or you can visit Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home Facebook page and review the list of recommended items (e.g., matchbox cars, nail polish, coloring books, crayons, baby toys, infant rattlers and teethers, (no pacifiers), small hand-held games such as checkers, playing cards, word search books and board books, crossword puzzles and Sudoku, etc.) Please, no candy items due to medical issues. Pick up the items you wish to donate and drop them off at the funeral home by Monday, March 19. Melcher-Sowers will fill the baskets for you and deliver them.

Melcher-Sowers also will insert in each basket a “God Knows My Name” pamphlet that the children can read which will lift them up spiritually in their time of need, as well as a hand-carved toy car made by local woodcarver Jim Foster and the Shelby Woodcarvers Guild provided through their special project, “Toys for God’s Kids.”

Melcher-Sowers is excited to involve the community, Washington and Springcreek Primary schools, Piqua Kiwanis Builders Club, Bethel United Methodist Church and Snyder Road Church of God to help with this project.

If you have any questions or need any further information, please feel free to call and speak with anyone at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home at (937) 773-1647.

Provided photo Through Melcher-Sowers’ “Easter Baskets of Love” project, baskets will be filled for delivery to infants, children and teenagers in Dayton Children’s Hospital and to needy children in Piqua. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/02/web1_Bunny-Picture.jpg Provided photo Through Melcher-Sowers’ “Easter Baskets of Love” project, baskets will be filled for delivery to infants, children and teenagers in Dayton Children’s Hospital and to needy children in Piqua.