Convicted murderer pleads guilty to sex crimes

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County man convicted of murder entered guilty pleas to 14 counts of second and third-degree felony sex offenses in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Harry J. Walker Jr., 56 was indicted by a grand jury last November on 16 counts of pandering sexually oriented materials of a minor and sexual battery. The victim was known to Walker Jr. The alleged offenses occurred between 2015 to July 2017, according to court records.

In a plea agreement with the state in exchange for the guilty pleas, the state dismissed two counts of third-degree sexual battery and made a joint recommendation to the court to serve a total of 13 years in prison on all charges.

Prior to entering guilty pleas, Walker Jr. asked for the definition of pandering. Public defense attorney Jack Hemm went over the definition.

Judge Jeannine Pratt asked Walker Jr. if he understood the nature of the charges, which he claimed he understood and then proceeded with the change of plea hearing.

The joint recommendation agreement includes a mandatory sentence of eight years for each of the nine counts of second-degree felony pandering sexually oriented materials. Each count is recommended to be served concurrently. The joint recommendation also includes five years for each of the five counts of third-degree felony sexual battery. The five counts will also run concurrently with one another.

The two terms are recommended to served consecutively to one another for a total sentence of 13 years. Walker Jr. could face a maximum 97 years in prison and fined $185,000 for all charges.

Walker Jr. will have to register as a Tier III sex offender. He will be sentenced on March 26.

Walker Jr. is currently incarcerated on a parole violation. According to an article dated Oct. 5, 1981, in the Troy Daily News, Walker Jr., then age 20, killed Robyn Clawson, 18, of Troy, and then left her naked body in a farm field off Eldean Road. Walker Jr. was later arrested when the farmer found the body in the field. He was sentenced to serve 17 years to life in prison for the conviction the following year.

