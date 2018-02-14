Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A van was struck on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue while it was parked there overnight between Feb. 8-9. The suspect’s vehicle was maroon.

A female subject struck a parked vehicle and left before returning a few minutes later on Feb. 9 at approximately 10 p.m. Driver was charged with failure to control.

THEFT: Paul Sherry Chrysler Dodge dealership reported a dealer tag stolen sometime between Feb. 5-9.

There was a report of a theft in progress at Ulbrich’s Market on Feb. 10 at approximately 3 p.m. Officer responded and apprehended the suspect. Three items of beef jerky were reported to have been stolen. All of the items were recovered. The suspect was charged. A male juvenile offender, 17, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Officers responded to a report of two subjects breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot at Washington Commons on Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. The area was checked, but the suspects were gone upon officer arrival.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident in the area of South College and Young streets on Feb. 9 at around noon. Upon officer arrival, both vehicles had left the scene. Broken glass was found in the roadway, but the vehicles involved in the accident were not located.

An accident was reported in the area of Garnsey and South Main streets on Feb. 9 at 4:50 p.m. There were no reported injuries, and the at-fault driver was cited.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of a disturbance between juveniles that occurred when they got off the school bus on Kitt Street on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. Juveniles and parents were contacted and advised to avoid each other in the future if they can’t get along.

There was a report of an assault that took place a few blocks away from a school in the area of Gill Street and Nicklin Avenue on Feb. 9 at 3:40 p.m.

An officer was dispatched to an unruly juvenile complaint in reference to a group of juvenile boys throwing snowballs at houses on South Downing Street on Feb. 9 at 10:30 p.m.

BURGLARY: Officers responded to the report of a break-in at a vacant house on the 900 block of Park Avenue that occurred sometime between Feb. 8-9. Upon arrival, officers searched the residence and found evidence that someone was living in the house. The investigation is ongoing.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Officers were dispatched to an assist squad call in reference to a non-responsive male who possibly overdosed on the 200 block of East Main Street on Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m. The male was administered Narcan and then transported by squad to UVMC for further medical treatment.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to a report of several subjects yelling in the street on the 500 block of South Street on Feb. 9 at approximately 11 p.m. A male was warned for disorderly conduct.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a disturbance on Gordon Street on Feb. 10 at 8:50 a.m. Once on scene, it was found to be a domestic dispute. A white powdery substance was located at the scene. The substance was sent to the crime lab for further testing.