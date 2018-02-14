Parks district brings nature to kids

PIQUA — The Miami County Parks District visited fourth-grade students at Piqua Central Intermediate School on Wednesday and Thursday, teaching the students about weathering and prepping them for their participation in the Hug the Earth Festival later this spring.

The lessons from the parks district aligned with the school’s fourth grade science curriculum in regard to different types of weathering.

“Their focus is weathering, erosion, and deposition,” science teacher Nick Schemmel said.

The students will also get to go on a field trip with the parks district in April to the Charleston Falls Preserve in Tipp City, where they will see in person the different types of weathering that can take place in nature.

“They get to tie this into real-world experiences,” Schemmel said.

In the eight years that Schemmel has been at PCIS, the parks district has been participating with the students in the school’s curriculum to provide another way of learning about nature.

“This gives them more of a hands-on experience,” Schemmel said.

The parks district separated their lessons into different stations during their visit, and the students received bracelets from their stations to remind them about what they learned.

“They do station activities where they have to identify examples of weathering, erosion, and deposition into the landforms,” Intervention Specialist Betsy Jones said.

After teaching the students about weathering, the parks district also taught the students the songs that they will sing with the Banana Slug String Band at the Hug the Earth Festival in the spring at the Stillwater Reserve. The students were also able to paint the t-shirts that they will be wearing during the Hug the Earth Festival, which they painted with their previous lessons in mind.

“We go back to our classrooms and make weathering, erosion, and deposition t-shirts,” Jones said.

Steven Pope, a naturalist with the parks district, said the kids often still remember their lessons as well as their Banana Slug songs from the Hug the Earth Festival when they grow into teens and young adults. A number of those kids later become volunteers and guides with the parks district for Hug the Earth Festival.

“Coming out into nature makes kids healthier, happier, and smarter,” Pope said.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Kayleigh Stover begins the task of decorating the costume that she will wear when she and her fourth-grade classmates from Piqua Central Intermediate School attend the annual Hug The Earth Festival at Stillwater Prairie in May. Naturalists from the Miami County Park District were at PCIS on Wednesday to work with students on learning about the environment and creating costumes. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/02/web1_021418mju_pcis_mcpd1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Kayleigh Stover begins the task of decorating the costume that she will wear when she and her fourth-grade classmates from Piqua Central Intermediate School attend the annual Hug The Earth Festival at Stillwater Prairie in May. Naturalists from the Miami County Park District were at PCIS on Wednesday to work with students on learning about the environment and creating costumes. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Marge “Perennial” Gaskell, a naturalist with the Miami County Park District gives directions to Piqua Central Intermediate School fourth-graders on how to decorate their costumes for the upcoming Hug The Earth Festival to be held at Stillwater Prairie in May. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/02/web1_021418mju_pcis_mcpd2.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Marge “Perennial” Gaskell, a naturalist with the Miami County Park District gives directions to Piqua Central Intermediate School fourth-graders on how to decorate their costumes for the upcoming Hug The Earth Festival to be held at Stillwater Prairie in May. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Naturalists from the Miami County Park District work with fourth-graders at Piqua Central Intermediate School on Wednesday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/02/web1_021418mju_pcis_mcpd3.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Naturalists from the Miami County Park District work with fourth-graders at Piqua Central Intermediate School on Wednesday.

Fourth graders prepare for Earth festival

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

