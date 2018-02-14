FFA members vie in public speaking event

PIQUA — The Miami County FFA Public Speaking Career Development Event was held Wednesday, Feb. 7, hosted by the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. Miami County FFA Chapters participating included Covington, Miami East, Newton, and Upper Valley Career Technology Center.

FFA members competing in the FFA Creed Speaking Event memorized and recited the FFA Creed and answered questions on their interpretation of the FFA Creed. This contest is open to first year freshman members only. Representing Miami East-MVCTC was Coleman Demmitt. Coleman placed third.

In the Advanced Prepared Speaking Event, members research and write a prepared speech on a current agriculture topic. They present the six-to-eight-minute speech and answer questions. Placing first and representing Miami East-MVCTC was Emily Thimmes.

The Extemporaneous Speaking Event members are giving an agriculture topic then have 30 minutes to prepare a four-to-six-minute speech and follow-up answer questions. Representing Miami East-MVCTC was Keagan Carsey. He placed second.

All first and second place speakers advanced to the District 5 FFA Public Speaking Career Development Event hosted by Twin Valley South High School.