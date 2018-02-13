Piqua man faces two counts of rape

PIQUA — A local man was charged over the weekend after being accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult victim.

Justin W. Griffin, 27, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday.

According to court records, the victim reported being raped at a residence on the 700 block of South Main Street on Feb. 6. The victim reported saying “no” multiple times and telling Griffin to stop multiple times. The victim went to a hospital after the incident.

Griffin reportedly admitted to having sex with the victim, but said that it was consensual, according to court records. Griffin was also charged in connection with an incident at the same residence on Jan. 6.

Griffin is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

• A Piqua man is facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening to kill six known victims and firing a weapon during a disturbance at a residence on East U.S. Route 36 in Springcreek Township on Sunday.

The incident was initially reported as a disturbance with a possible suicide. According to court records, Shannon Gambill, 41, threatened to kill everyone in the house before going upstairs and firing a shot through the floor. The adult victim then left the house and took the children present during the incident to the Piqua Police Department.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and they briefly shut down U.S. Route 36 before using the PA system in a cruiser to give Gambill verbal commands to exit the house. Gambill was detained without incident. He was reportedly intoxicated during the incident.

A .22 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber slug, and a box of .22 caliber ammunition were collected from the scene. There were also holes in the floor and the ceiling of one of the bedrooms.

The children present during the incident were between the ages of 8 and 15 years old.

Gambill was charged with five counts of second-degree felonious assault, five counts of fourth-degree felony domestic violence, one count of first-degree misdemeanor weapons while intoxicated, and one count of second-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

Gambill was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday. He is currently being held at the jail on a bond over $100,000. A preliminary hearing for Gambill is scheduled for Feb. 20.

• A man is facing attempted burglary and drug charges after there was a report of male subject breaking a window to an apartment building on the 200 block of Kienle Drive on Saturday at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Eugene Spencer, 40, of Piqua, was charged with one count of third-degree felony attempted burglary, two counts of third-degree felony tampering with dangerous drugs, two counts of first-degree misdemeanor drug possession, and one count of minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Spencer was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday. He is currently being held at the jail on a total bond of $15,000. A preliminary hearing for is scheduled for Feb. 21.

• A woman was charged after allegedly overdosing on prescription medication with children in the home and no one else present.

Tina M. Chambers, 31, of Piqua, was charged with three counts of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering. Chambers was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday.

According to court records, the Piqua Police and Fire departments responded to the scene on the 1700 block of South Street on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. EMS personnel administered two doses of Narcan. There were no visible signs of drug abuse, but Chambers reported admitting to taking what she thought was Percocet. A pill suspected of being acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate, also known as Vicodin, was reportedly found at the scene.

The children present during the incident were between the ages of 3 and 9 years old.

Chambers posted surety bond on Monday and was released from custody. A pre-trial conference for Chambers is scheduled for March 14.

