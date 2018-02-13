Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

FRAUD: There was a report of a male subject passing a counterfeit bill at the Lighthouse Cafe on Feb. 7 at 3 p.m.

THEFT: A subject reported that she gave an unknown male and female money to buy a car and they took her money and left in the car on East North Street on Feb. 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

WARRANT: Robert Jenkins, 43, of Piqua, was picked up on first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor non-supports of dependents on Feb. 7.

Cody A. Lawson, 23, of Piqua, was picked up on a first-degree misdemeanor probation violation on Feb. 8.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant reported waking up to find a set of footprints coming from another residence up to a window in front of his home on the 1200 block of Covington Avenue on Feb. 8. The complainant advised that nothing was disturbed or damaged but believed it was strange and wanted to make a report of the incident. The complainant was advised to call if he notices anyone suspicious around his property.

FOUND PROPERTY: There was bicycle found on the 400 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a non-injury, two-vehicle accident taking place in the area of South Sunset Drive and South Street on Feb. 8 at approximately 4:10 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

DRUG OFFENSE: Anthony L. Brown, 28, of Dayton, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine on Feb. 8.