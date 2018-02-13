FFA chapter places third in ag sales event

CASSTOWN — Several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the District 5 FFA Agricultural Sales Career Development Event hosted by Covington High School.

The Agricultural Sales team consisted of Kaitlyn Hawes, Abbey Koontz, Maci Krites, and Lane Mergler. Each team member completed a test on agricultural sales, practicum of prospecting new customers, and demonstrated their ability to sell an agricultural product.

Lane Mergler was the highest-placing individual from Miami East. He placed seventh in the entire contest. The team placed third out of 11 teams.