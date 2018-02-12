Governor orders flags flown at half-staff

COLUMBUS – Monday, Governor John R. Kasich ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio in honor of the lives and service of Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli effective immediately through their interments.

Kasich’s order reads: “In honor of the lives and service of Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States of America and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio effective immediately through their interments.”