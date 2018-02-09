Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: A subject crashed and fled the scene on foot on the 900 block of West North Street on Feb. 5 at 7 a.m. Marcus A. Paris, 42, of Findlay, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor failure to stop after an accident on public roads or highways, first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension, and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a non-injury, two-vehicle accident on the 1200 block of East Ash Street near Taco Bell on Feb. 6 at approximately 3:30 p.m. No one was cited due to a third vehicle cutting the drivers off and causing the accident.

A car struck a deer on North State Route 66 on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

THEFT: There was a report of a male subject shoplifting at Kroger on Feb. 5 at approximately 9 a.m. The investigation is ongoing. William L. Stone, 48, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was another report of property being stolen from Kroger on Feb. 5 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

A wallet was stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of Franklin Street overnight sometime between Feb. 3-4.

Medication was stolen out of a bag on the 1000 block of West North Street overnight between Feb. 4-5.

A local company reported a missing semi truck and trailer on East Garnsey Street on Feb. 5 sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:50 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

There was a report of a vehicle that had been gone through overnight on the 400 block of Garnsey Street between Feb. 5-6. The complainant advised some documents and change were missing from the vehicle.

FRAUD: An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint where the caller claimed someone opened an account in her name to buy a refrigerator at the rental store Aaron’s sometime between March 2016 and Feb. 5 of this year. The investigation is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer was dispatched to a shots fired complaint in reference to the complainant hearing a noise similar to the sound of a gun being fired in the area of East Grant and South Main streets on Feb. 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m. The area was checked by officers, and no additional sounds or complaints were heard.

UNRULY JUVENILE: An officer located a juvenile male riding an unregistered motorbike in the roadway with no lights in the area of Edge Street and Brentwood Avenue on Feb. 5 at approximately 7:50 p.m. Juvenile ran from officer, but officer was able to locate him. The case is pending further investigation.

An officer responded to the report of an unruly male juvenile on Spring Street on Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. The male was charged with unruly juvenile.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a female at the Kroger pharmacy drive through window yelling at the staff and acting disorderly on Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. The female was advised she needed to leave the business and contact her doctor if she was not happy with the medication they prescribed to her. The female left the area.

There was a report of a male at the residence causing problems. A complainant advised the male was 19 years of age and highly intoxicated. The 19-year-old male and 18-year-old female were charged and incarcerated on multiple alcohol and drug charges. Nathan R. Nickell, 19, of Huber Heights, was charged with third-degree felony tampering with dangerous drugs, first-degree misdemeanor underage consumption, and first-degree misdemeanor drug possession in connection with this incident. Krysta A. Bartee, 18, of Huber Heights, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor underage consumption and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: Officers responded to a male knocking on the complainant’s door, refusing to leave on the 800 block of Brice Avenue on Feb. 6 at around 8 p.m. The male was located and trespassed from the residence.

SEX OFFENSE: A caller was a nurse at a hospital in Darke County who called to report a possible rape that occurred in Piqua on Feb. 6. The investigation is pending.