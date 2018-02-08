UK announces dean’s list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has released its dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester. A total of 7,296 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance.

Piqua: Olivia Leece, Claire Went

Tipp City: Thomas Chaney, Emily Weimer

Troy: Margaret Caughell, Brooke Harlow, Collin Hubbell, Chloe Johnston

Students named to Shawnee dean’s list

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University President Rick S. Kurtz, Ph.D., has released the president’s list for the 2017 fall semester.

To be named on the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0. Area students include: Sarah Retz of Covington, Abby Brinkman of Troy, Declan Fornell of Troy, Devin Routson of Troy.

Capital recognizes student achievement

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University is pleased to announce its dean’s list, provost’s list and president’s list honorees for the fall 2017 semester.

President’s list, GPA of 3.85 or higher: Victoria Bowyer-Siegel of Troy, Kristopher Lee of Piqua, Wyatt Long of Piqua, Kayla Niswonger of Troy.

Provost’s list, 3.7 GPA: Spencer Delk of Laura.

Dean’s list, 3.5 GPA: Cassandra Rigsbee of Tipp City.

Duritsch named to dean’s list

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michelle Duritsch, a Health Sciences major from Troy, has been named to the dean’s list at Butler University in Indianapolis for the fall 2017 semester.

Crawford earns 4.0 GPA

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — Caitlyn Crawford has been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the fall of 2017.

Crawford of Covington is a doctor of pharmacy student.

Cedarville names dean’s list students

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University has named the following students to its dean’s honor list for fall semester, 2017. Students achieving this recognition maintained a 3.75 GPA for the semester while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Area students include: Rebecca Lybarger of Troy, William Massaro of Bradford, Savanna Schaurer of Covington, Lauren Setzkorn of Troy.

Bluffton announces dean’s list

BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the fall term. Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Dean’s list: Amanda Setser of Troy, Jordan Wolfe of Covington.

Dean’s list with distinction: Amber Edwards of Covington, Katelyn Gardella of Troy, Lucas Keller of Troy.

Hick’s earns perfect GPA

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Hannah Hicks of Troy achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2017 semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s List at Hofstra University.