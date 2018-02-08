Posted on by

Keeping his bus ready to roll

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Todd Wion connects a power cord to his Piqua City Schools’ bus at the end of his route on Thursday to insure it is ready to roll on Friday morning. Keeping the diesel engines warm overnight is especially important during winter. Wion has been working some 39 years in the education system. His wife, Lois, is secretary at Piqua Central Intermediate School.


Todd Wion connects a power cord to his Piqua City Schools’ bus at the end of his route on Thursday to insure it is ready to roll on Friday morning. Keeping the diesel engines warm overnight is especially important during winter. Wion has been working some 39 years in the education system. His wife, Lois, is secretary at Piqua Central Intermediate School.

