Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Juvenile students were involved in a physical altercation at the Piqua Junior High School on Feb. 2 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Two male juveniles, ages 14 and 13, were charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A complainant advised her boyfriend was screaming and trying to open the door to their residence during the night on the 300 block of Young Street on Feb. 3 at 4:35 a.m. The intoxicated male was warned for disorderly conduct and cited with underage consumption. Kyle D. Lindley, 20, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor underage consumption in connection with this incident.

DRUG OFFENSE: Brandon E. Brubaker, 35, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession on Feb. 2. Brubaker was charged in connection with an incident near Krogers on Oct. 13. Brubaker was arraigned on Feb. 5 and is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on $2,500 bond.

WARRANT: Renee N. Bristow, 36, of New Carlisle, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor probation violation on Feb. 3.

Destin R. Jenkins, 18, of Sidney, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property on Feb. 3.

Brandon L. Wilt, 33, of Dayton, was picked on first-degree misdemeanor theft on Feb. 3

PUBLIC INDECENCY: A victim reported waking up in the middle of the night and seeing an unknown male in a vehicle outside of her house masturbating on the 400 block of West North Street on Feb. 3 between 1:30-1:45 a.m.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident on Nicklin Avenue happening overnight sometime between Feb. 2-3.

THEFT: An officer responded to a call referencing a license plate possibly had been stolen off the back of the subjects’ vehicle at their residence on Broadway Street on Feb. 3 sometime between midnight and 4 p.m.

A subject reported her vehicle had possibly been sold by her ex-boyfriend sometime between Jan. 25-Feb. 4 on Harrison Street. The vehicle was entered as stolen.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle had eggs thrown on it in the area of South Roosevelt Avenue and Miami Street on Feb. 4 at 1:45 a.m.

Officers responded to a call referencing a disturbance at a residence between a male subject and a female subject at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Feb. 4 at 11 p.m. Male subject was located and subsequently charged with criminal damaging. Jack L. Heveran, 27, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a non-injury traffic accident in the area of Staunton and First streets on Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m.