Atlantis Sportswear flying with Eagles

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Korren Evans puts labels on Super Bowl T-shirts at Atlantis Sportswear in Piqua on Wednesday. Atlantis Sportswear has been busy since the end of the Super Bowl, printing Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Champions shirts. Evans, from Piqua is part of the Upper Valley Career Center’s School-to-Apprenticeship Program. She attends Upper Valley Career Center for half of each day before going to Atlantis Sportswear where she works the second half.

Kyle Reardon, VP of Operations for Atlantis Sportswear in Piqua, displays several of the T-shirt designs currently being produced for clients following Sunday’s Super Bowl win by the Philadelphia Eagles. The shirts are shipped around the country.