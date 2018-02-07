Jamieson & Yannucci to offer grief support

PIQUA — Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home announces its spring Understanding Grief Series titled “I Don’t Want This New Normal,” a program available to all people in the Piqua area who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one.

This series runs five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning March 7, with the final session on April 4. Gatherings are from 6-8 p.m. and it is most beneficial if participants can attend all five of these informal sessions, which will be held in the reception room of the funeral home at 333 W. High St., Piqua. Kelly Larger, coordinator of the funeral home’s Follow Through Services, will facilitate the sessions.

The funeral home has made this program available to the Piqua community for over 25 years and the response has been very positive. These sessions are designed to inform and educate individuals about grief and all its aspects. Life stories and memories can be shared as well as new friendships made. Literature and books are made available to group participants.

Going through grief may be the hardest transition you will ever make. The anxiety can be lessened when you reach out to others. This is a friendly, relaxed environment. Sharing is encouraged, but much can be gained through simply listening.

Rhonda O’Neill author and grief survivor shares, “The journey isn’t about getting over your loved one. Your loved one will always be a part of your life and your heart. The journey is about honoring the love you shared and finding a way to get to the top of the mountain where you can experience joy in life again. You can learn how to live again. Don’t stay stuck half way up the mountain. Grief is hard work. But with courage and determination, you can make it to the top”.

Contact Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home for further information and free registration at 773-3161.

