Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

MENACING: A parent reported a suspicious vehicle at a bus stop on Fairfax Avenue on Jan. 31 at 7:35 a.m. It was reportedly an ongoing problem.

PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION: Amanda L. Whalen, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order on Jan. 31.

ASSAULT: There was a report of a fight at the Piqua High School on Jan. 31 at 11:30 a.m. Two students, ages 15 and 17, were charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct for mutually fighting.

THEFT: There was a report of a male subject stealing a sweeper from Walmart on Jan. 30 between 4-4:15 p.m.

There was a report of four drones being stolen from Walmart on Jan. 30 between 8:15-8:40 p.m.

There was a report of two male subjects stealing from the deli at Ulbrich’s Market on Jan. 31 at 12:20 p.m. Kyron D. Anderson, 21, of Troy, and Samuel C. Box, 25, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Leonard A. Smith, 48, of Troy, was picked up on Feb. 1 for four counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with incidents on the 400 block of South Wayne Street, the 200 block of West Water Street, and the 1500 block of Covington Avenue, all on Jan. 26.

A complainant stated her car stereo player was stolen from her vehicle on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue sometime overnight between Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

A complainant stated he realized his keys and title were stolen to his vehicle when a tow truck showed up to his residence stating the car was sold to them on the 1000 block of Brook Street on Feb. 1.

FOUND: A hypodermic needle was found on the sidewalk on the 400 block of Staunton Street on Jan. 31 at 2:40 p.m. Officer responded and retrieved the needle which was then disposed of appropriately.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male who had cut his arm on the 1000 block of Brook Street on Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. The male was transported to UVMC by the Piqua Fire Department and was also cited. Michael D. Birt, 28, of Piqua, was cited with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

An officer was dispatched to Ulbrich’s Market for an intoxicated male, who was yelling in the store on Feb. 1 at 6:45 p.m. The male was given a ride home and warned for disorderly conduct.

ACCIDENT: A driver ran off the road and struck a gas meter on the 1300 block of West High Street on Feb. 1 at approximately 2:40 p.m. The driver was cited. The investigation is ongoing.

There was a report of a traffic accident in the area of East Water and North Main streets on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a complaint of a window that was damaged on the 400 block of Wood Street on Feb. 1 at 2:45 p.m. The investigation is pending.

FRAUD: A complainant advised several unauthorized purchases were made on her credit card on Feb. 1.

WARRANT: A warrant was issued for Paul J. Treon, 24, of Piqua, for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property on Feb. 2.

A warrant was issued for Lathan J. Ragland, 28, of Toledo, for first-degree misdemeanor dangerous drugs on Feb. 7 in connection with an incident on North Wayne Street on Nov. 5.