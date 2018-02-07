Possible fatal overdose under investigation

COVINGTON — A possible fatal drug overdose is under investigation in the village of Covington.

Chief of Police Lee Harmon of the Covington Police Department said that the village had a recent death occur that is under investigation, Harmon said that it cannot be confirmed whether or not the death was drug-related until they receive the results of the autopsy.

“There was some drug paraphernalia found at the scene,” Harmon said.

The victim was Nick Thomas, 24, formerly of Covington, according to Harmon. Thomas was found deceased at a private residence on Wenrick Street in Covington on Monday evening. Thomas’ most recent address was unknown.

The Covington Police Department is currently waiting on results of an autopsy from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The village is also waiting on results of the suspected drug paraphernalia at the scene, which were sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory.

In 2017, the number of overdose deaths recorded in Miami County were up over the previous year.

According to a report by Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn, there were 31 confirmed overdose deaths in the county in 2017 — up from 20 in 2016. Two more suspected overdose deaths are awaiting confirmation.

Overdose deaths in 2016 represented about 12 percent of all deaths in the county, Ginn reported.

Only one overdose death was attributed to fentanyl alone and 29 to a mixture of substances, which included marijuana, benzodiazepines, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, alcohol, amphetamines, gabapentin, and others.

