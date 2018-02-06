Piqua man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man involved in police chase last month appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Austin Stahl, 21, of Piqua, was arraigned on four counts by bill of information and entered a plea of guilty with a plea agreement with the state.

With Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding, Stahl pleaded guilty to third-degree tampering with evidence and weapons under disability and fourth-degree complicity drug trafficking. Stahl could be sentenced to more than seven years in prison on all charges and have his driver’s license suspended up to five years.

The state agreed to dismiss three counts of felony drug trafficking charges and a fifth-degree failure to comply in exchange for his guilty plea on Tuesday. Stahl was ordered to complete a pre-sentence investigation and will be sentenced on April 3.

Stahl was a passenger in a 17-mile pursuit which began in Piqua and ended in Troy on Jan. 17, with speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Officers recovered guns, heroin and more than 100 grams of methamphetamine following the arrest of Stahl and the driver of the vehicle, Mark Yount, 34, of Dayton.

Yount is currently incarcerated in Shelby County under pending federal charges. Yount was charged with OVI, a third-degree felony failure to comply with police officers, fourth-degree assault, two counts of third-degree trafficking drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and weapons under disability.

A female passenger was also in the vehicle, but was not charged in the incident.

A book bag thrown from the vehicle in the 700 block of Dixie Drive had hypodermic needles, digital scales, a Glock magazine, more than 100 grams of suspected meth, 99 pills of Xanax, seven capsules of suspected heroin and 10 pain pills.

According to reports, Yount was driving the 2016 silver Toyota vehicle in the area of High Street and North Downing Street in Piqua when he made a turn and ran over a curb. A Piqua Police Department officer witnessed Yount’s traffic error and attempted to make a stop. Yount ran a stop light and continued southbound on Downing Street. A pursuit through the county ensued and Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies picked up the pursuit into Troy in the area of Experiment Farm Road.

The vehicle continued to Stanfield Road and onto McKaig Road, where a Troy Police officer deployed stop sticks. The pursuit continued through Troy and Yount paused long enough to let Stahl and a female passenger out of the vehicle around Union Street. Yount later lost control of the vehicle near Patton and Floral roads and attempted to flee on foot. Parts of a 9mm Glock were found at the scene.

Austin Stahl, 21, passenger in pursuit

