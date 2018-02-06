Public invited to meeting on land use codes

PIQUA — The city of Piqua Development Department will be holding a public meeting next week about the city’s upcoming project that will overhaul of their land use and zoning regulations.

The Piqua City Commission approved the project in December, authorizing a contract with Code Studio not to exceed $150,000 for Code Studio to update the land use and development codes and create a thoroughfare plan within the city. The updates will reflect the recommendations included in the city’s 2007 Comprehensive Plan Update.

The Development Department and Code Studio have dubbed the project CodePIQUA.

At previous commission meetings, City Planner Chris Schmiesing said that the updates to the zoning code will put the emphasis on the build product and shift the focus away from use activity.

According to a press release from the Development Department, the purpose of the project is to put into place development standards that will promote neighborhood qualities that enhance existing developments and create a sense of a place. CodePIQUA will also establish a thoroughfare plan in regard to public right of way use and improvements.

Community members are invited to attend the CodePIQUA public kick-off meeting scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The meeting will be held in commission chambers located on the second floor of the city of Piqua Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St.

CodePIQUA will use findings of prior planning exercises and input from community stakeholders as part of a planning process to ensure local values and preferences are reflected in the finished work.

Code Studio will facilitate the meeting. Code Studio is a recognized leader in preparing codes that promote community values and generate desirable development outcomes.

Assisting Code Studio with the project will be Nelson/Nygaard, a leader in developing transportation systems that promote broader community goals of mobility, equality, economic development, and healthy living. Gamble Associates, an architecture and urban design firm that focuses on community redevelopment and neighborhood revitalization, will also be assisting in the project.

