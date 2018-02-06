Pair arraigned on felony burglary charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A pair of former Troy residents was arraigned on Monday on multiple felony charges from several burglaries over the last year in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Mark Burgin, 38, and Angela Roberts, 30, both of Troy, were arraigned on grand jury indictments charging them with first-degree and second-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Burgin was arraigned on four counts of second-degree felony burglary, 14 counts of third-degree burglary, five counts of gun specifications and is subject to a vehicle forfeiture.

Roberts was also arraigned on four counts of second-degree burglary, 13 counts of third-degree burglary, five counts of gun specifications and also is subject to a vehicle forfeiture.

Burgin and Roberts remain incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on bond. Both were suspects in several daytime residential burglaries in Monroe, Bethel, and Springcreek townships in August, according to previous reports from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. They were apprehended in Dayton.

Several counties were involved in the investigation into the pattern burglaries that Burgin and Roberts are alleged to have committed, which also span into multiple counties in Ohio as well as into Kentucky, according to Chief Deputy Steve Lord. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is working in unison with several other counties in Ohio, including Clark County, in regard to the charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity filed against Burgin and Roberts, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

In regard to their arrests in August, Burgin was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property in February in connection with an incident on the 3400 block of Kessler Frederick Road in West Milton. Roberts was charged with third-degree felony breaking and entering in February in connection with an incident on the 11000 block of West State Route 571 in Laura.

In other court news:

A pre-trial conference was held in the Randy Freels case. Freels filed a motion to release his personal property to obtain private counsel for further court proceedings.

At his Jan. 29 arraignment, Randy Freels, 57, said he wanted to obtain a private lawyer, but said his assets had been seized during the Jan. 12 investigation of his wife Samantha Freels’ death.

According to Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell, another hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13. According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, deputies seized guns and vehicles in connection with the case. The search warrant was sealed in Miami County Municipal Court. A list of assets seized was provided to Freels in jail, according to Duchak.

Freels entered a plea of not guilty to murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and illegal discharge of a firearm. Judge Jeannine Pratt continued Freels’ bond of $1.5 million set in Miami County Municipal Court.

The murder charge carries a 15 years to life sentence.

Freels allegedly shot and killed his wife Samantha Freels, 52, in the area of Elleman Road and West State Route 55 in Union Township on Jan. 12.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a car off the side of the road during poor road conditions on Jan. 12. Units on the scene advised the victim was not breathing. Freels’ vehicle was located in a creek, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Freels was later apprehended by the Special Response Team at his home in the 2000 block of Rangeline Road.

He remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

