Pruning school offered

TROY — The OSU Miami County Master Gardener program is offering a six-week pruning school every Thursday from 1-3 pm starting Feb. 15 through March 22. Class topics will include tree biology and how it relates to pruning, pruning equipment and care, techniques and pruning for specific landscapes. Students are asked to bring their pruning shears to the Feb. 15 class to learn how to properly sharpen them. The class includes in-class instruction and on-site pruning of shrubs and small trees using a variety of pruning equipment. The class will be taught by Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers, including an ISA Certified Arborist.

The classes will meet at the Ohio State Extension office, located on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Troy. The cost of the class is $50 for the public and $30 for out-of-county Master Gardener volunteers. Registration can be completed by visiting or calling the Miami County Extension office or mailing a check payable to OSU Extension to the address listed above. Registration is limited and the class fills quickly.

The deadline to register is extended to Feb. 9. For more information contact Amanda Bennett at 440-3945 or email bennett.709@osu.edu. Information can also be found by visiting go.osu.edu/miamipruning or our Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.