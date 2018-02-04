Great-grand-niece of Wright Brothers to speak

TROY — Great-grand-niece of Orville and Wilbur Wright, Amanda Wright-Lane, will present “Just Brothers” at the WACO Air Museum as part of the ongoing Aviation Lecture Series. on Thursday, Feb. 15, Wright-Lane will speak to the ordinary, yet extraordinary, relationship these two Midwest brothers had that led to the invention of the aero plane.

As a Wright family spokesperson, Amanda Wright Lane consults with researchers and academics who are working to preserve the legacy of the Wright Brothers, gives lectures on her family’s history, and works with community leaders in both North Carolina and Ohio, to raise awareness for the two National Parks in the United States dedicated to telling the story of the Wright Brothers. Wright-Lane is a trustee for the Wright Brothers Family Foundation of the Dayton Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 charitable fund. It supports the preservation of aviation history related to the lives of the Wright Brothers. Since its inception in 1990, the Wright Family Foundation has donated approximately $2.0 million to aviation related organizations in the US and abroad.

Today, she serves on the boards of the National Aviation Heritage Alliance, Wright Image Group, Wright B Flyer, Inc., and the First Flight Foundation in North Carolina. Additionally, she was appointed by President Obama to serve on the advisory council of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. She also serves on the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Council, helping to plan for the state’s role in expanding aviation/aerospace activity within Ohio.

She has received several awards, including the title of one of Dayton Ohio’s Top Ten Women in the year 2005 and the Ivonette Wright Miller Award for volunteerism in the field of aviation/aerospace from the National Aviation Heritage Alliance in August 2008. In 2017, Wright-Lane was recognized by the greater Dayton YWCA as a “Woman of Influence” for her work as an international aviation and aerospace ambassador. She also received the Public Service Award given by The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics for “outstanding contributions to the aeronautics industry on national and international levels, and for dedicated efforts to preserve aviation history through education and outreach.”

Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

