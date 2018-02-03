Downtown’s La Piazza shuts its doors

TROY — One of Troy’s cornerstone downtown restaurants closed its doors this weekend.

La Piazza, located at 2. N. Market St., closed permanently following its Saturday night dinner service.

The restaurant was opened in 1992 by Michael and Jennifer Anticoli. The three-story historic building, built in 1920, is currently listed for sale for $995,000, according to thebrokerlist.com.

Ric Moody, a commercial real estate broker, said, the location includes the former carry-out area at 6 N. Market St.

Moody said the Anticoli family has been exploring different opportunities and the decision to sell the business and the building they’ve owned since 1992 “was a very difficult decision.”

The Troy Daily News reached out to Michael Anticoli for comment, which was not returned as of press time.

“We’re looking forward to entertaining different opportunities for this wonderful space,” Moody said.

Moody said the 11,000 square feet of space includes the restaurant space on the first floor, apartment spaces on the second and third floors. Part of the third-story is unfinished.

Moody said the space would be perfect for a relaxed atmosphere “brew-pub” with its covered patio space, which looks out onto Prouty Plaza and the Public Square. Moody said he anticipates the space staying as a restaurant on the lower level with its amenities and access to the downtown area.

“That patio is perfect for entertainment with all the concerts on the plaza. It’s truly a unique space to downtown Troy and has such a rich history in Troy,” Moody said. “You couldn’t ask for a more unique location.”

Moody, along with Amie Wilt and Theresa Dershem, are the listing agents for the building through Coldwell Banker. For more information, contact Moody at (937) 287-0072 or Wilt and Dershem at (937) 216-6389 or (937) 216-7857, respectively.

Troy Daily News file photo Former server Nicole Barney prepares one of the tables at La Piazza for dinner. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/02/web1_La_Piazza_2_cmyk.jpg Troy Daily News file photo Former server Nicole Barney prepares one of the tables at La Piazza for dinner.

Historic building for sale for $995,000