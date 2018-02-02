Shorn their support

PIQUA — It is often difficult to express support for friends and loved ones who a facing health issues.

When Angie Hohlbein, longtime manager of the Piqua East of Chicago Pizza location, received the unwelcome news that she was suffering from leukemia and would be undergoing chemotherapy, her employees decided to show their support for their manager — and friend — by shaving their heads.

Jim Miller, owner of East of Chicago, said that his employees wanted to do something to show support for Hohlbein who is loved and respected by those she works with. “This is the crew gathering together behind her,” said Miller.

Miller said that Hohlbein was the first employee that he hired when he purchased the Piqua franchise some 23 years ago. Her personality and performance as manager is shown by the lowest employee turnover rate of any of Miller’s restaurants.

Miller said that Hohlbein was diagnosed just after the new year and was quickly hospitalized at the The James Cancer Center in Columbus, where she is undergoing chemotherapy with further treatment being planned.

As word of Hohlbein’s hospitalization became known, Miller said, she was “overwhelmed with cards” sent to her hospital room.

Hohlbein, and her husband Mitch, are longtime Piqua residents. The couple has three boys, Brandon, Braden, and Andrew.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Jim Miller, owner of East of Chicago Pizza on Covington Avenue in Piqua, far left, poses with his employees, many of whom have shaved their heads in support of store manager Angie Hohlbein, who is hospitalized at The James Cancer Center in Columbus while battling leukemia. Hohlbein has managed the East of Chicago location for more than 22 years. Pictured are Jim Miller, Penny Walker, Lindsay Howard, Stefani King, Able Evans, Paul Humphrey, Randy Robbins, William Whitlow, Kyle Morrow, Deborah Johnson, and John Henby. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/02/web1_020218mju_eastofchicago_headshaved20182217351697-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Jim Miller, owner of East of Chicago Pizza on Covington Avenue in Piqua, far left, poses with his employees, many of whom have shaved their heads in support of store manager Angie Hohlbein, who is hospitalized at The James Cancer Center in Columbus while battling leukemia. Hohlbein has managed the East of Chicago location for more than 22 years. Pictured are Jim Miller, Penny Walker, Lindsay Howard, Stefani King, Able Evans, Paul Humphrey, Randy Robbins, William Whitlow, Kyle Morrow, Deborah Johnson, and John Henby.

By Mike Ullery mullery@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335

