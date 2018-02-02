College briefs

UA recognizes student achievement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 12,594 students enrolled during the 2017 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0. Those students include: Dylan Clapper of Tipp City, president’s list, and Caroline Pratt of Troy, dean’s list.

Local students named to dean’s list

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The following local Cedarville University Students were named to the fall 2017 dean’s honor list: Trey Barnes and Marie Ewing of Troy and Rebekah Hartman of Tipp City.

This recognition requires a 3.75 GPA or above for the semester, and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Siefring, Snipes make dean’s list

AKRON, Ohio — The University of Akron congratulates more than 3,400 students who made the fall 2017 dean’s list. To be eligible, students maintained a semester GPA of 3.500 – 3.999, and were enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.

Local students include: Jaclyn Siefring, majoring in biomedical engineering, and Tara Snipes, majoring in information systems management, both of Covington.

Mazzulla studies abroad

OXFORD, Ohio — Courtney Mazzulla of Troy is among the Miami University students who studied abroad last year. Mazzulla spent fall 2017 studying in Netherlands.

Wiseman named to dean’s list

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Olivet Nazarene University congratulates all students named to the dean’s list during the fall 2017 semester, including Daniel Wiseman of Bradford.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.