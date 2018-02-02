College briefs

Miami U announces dean’s list

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Bradford: Madeline Rickett.

Covington: Savannah Light.

Piqua: Maya Vulcan, Nick Earhart, Grace Jackson.

Tipp City: Alex Prentice, Morgan Rogers, Katherine Shirley, Evan Spahr, Kennedy Reeder, Kelly Rhoades, Sarah Rhoades, Olivia Shirley, Sydney Ignet, Adam Grieshop.

Troy: Timmy Farrier, Collin Moeller, Danielle Nehring, Maria Pannapara, Luke Schroeder, Melissa Mengos, Rachel Murray, Emma Simpson, John Meyer, Hannah Priebe, McKenzie Pruitt, Faith Walker, Juliah Biller.

West Milton: Courtney Wion.

Students achieve president’s list

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for fist semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Piqua: Grace Jackson.

Tipp City: Adam Grieshop.

Troy: John Meyer, Hannah Priebe, McKenzie Pruitt, Faith Walker, Juliah Biller.

West Milton: Courtney Wion.

Bartell recognized at Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. — Devante’ Bartell of Troy was recently named to the president’s list at Kennesaw State University.

Bartell was among the more than 3,200 Kennesaw State students who were honored for academic excellence in the fall 2017 semester. University President Sam Olens recognized the students for earning top marks.

UT Martin names Maus to honor roll

MARTIN, Tenn. — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Fall 2017 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls. Among them is Joseph P. Maus, who earned high honors.

Doak enrolls at UF

FINDLAY — Kendra Doak, of Piqua, has enrolled at the University of Findlay for spring 2018. New students began their studies at UF on Jan. 8.

Doak is pursuing is pursuing a degree in diagnostic medical sonography. Doak is a graduate of Piqua High School.

Drake joins science society

ASHLAND — Dominique Drake of Troy is a member of Ashland University’s American Chemical Society.

Drake is majoring in forensic chemistry and is a 2016 graduate of Troy High School.

The purpose of the American Chemical Society (ACS) Student Chapter is to increase interest in chemistry and chemistry-related fields among undergraduate students and community members.

Dix earns gold stars at Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Citadel awarded Gold Stars to the following local cadets and students who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher during the 2017 fall semester, including Logan Dix of Tipp City. Cadets and students who achieve Gold Star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s Dean’s List.