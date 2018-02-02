Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby

PIQUA — Cub Scout Pack 295 out of Piqua held its annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Miami Valley Centre.

There were 34 Scouts that participated. Top three overall winners were Owen Quinter, Gavin Short and Alex Giguere.

Top three winners from each den were Emmett Schaeffer, Eli Ross and Xavier Davis (Lions), Noah Moore, Tristan Fox and Braylon Huggings (Wolves), Leon Schwarz, Wyatt Collins and Evan Moore (Bears), Jayden Brush, Dominic Sandison and Noah Bishop (Webelos).

The sibling race winners were Brendan Quinter, William Collins and Ella Collins.

For more information about joining Cub Scout Pack 295, contact Dan Collins at 418-3705 or Al Fledderman at 361-3759.