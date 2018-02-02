Piqua Catholic celebrates faith-based learning

PIQUA — In the middle of National Catholic Schools Week, Piqua Catholic School opened their doors to students, families, and the community for an open house and an art show.

The open house gave students and their families a chance to meet with faculty and staff, including teachers new students might have in the future.

“We just open our doors to incoming kindergartners,” Principal Brad Zimmerman said.

Each grade at the school also finished an art piece for the event, all of which were on display outside of their classrooms. The theme was crosses, and they re-purposed items to create for each piece.

“They made some pretty cool stuff,” Zimmerman said.

Kindergarten aide Christy Hayes described how art teacher Deb Zimmerman worked with her class on the art projects, giving each class and each student their own part and something different on which to work.

“They all sat down and diligently worked on their piece,” Hayes said.

The school plans to display the artwork during Mass and auctioning off each art piece during a silent auction on their Monte Carlo night on April 14.

The open house took place during National Catholic Schools Week, recognizing Catholic schools as an alternative schooling choice for kids.

“It’s a week dedicated to the Catholic schools,” Zimmerman said. “It’s just a week to recognize that Catholic schools are an option for families.”

The staff also celebrated Piqua Catholic School that evening.

When asked about what he favorite part of the school was, Hayes said it was the family atmosphere and how everybody cared about each other at the school. “There’s so much care and concern across the board,” she said.

Hayes also recognized that inclusion of their religious values in the school setting also them the opportunity to use their Catholic faith as another way to promote social skills, teaching the students that “everybody is a child of God.”

“Everybody is accepted and welcome,” Hayes said.

Nurse Therese Rousch, who is going on her 10th year with the school, also said she liked how the school is able to teach the children how to be Christian and that they can instill that value in them.

“I like that … Catholicism plays a big role in it,” Hayes said.

Sister Mary Alice of the Piqua Catholic School and its partner parishes, St. Mary’s and St. Boniface’s, felt positively about Catholic Schools Week and their school’s ability to provide a faith-based learning environment for students.

“Having Catholic Schools Weeks makes it known to the community that we’re here,” Sister Mary Alice said. “We really try to stress the importance of prayer.” She added that it was important for them to be able to pray in the classroom.

She also touched on the family atmosphere at the school.

“I think a spirit like that make us a family,” Sister Mary Alice said.

Sam Wildow | Daily Call This art piece was created by the kindergarten class at Piqua Catholic’s open house and art show held Wednesday evening. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/02/web1_Art-show-2-.jpg Sam Wildow | Daily Call This art piece was created by the kindergarten class at Piqua Catholic’s open house and art show held Wednesday evening. Sam Wildow | Daily Call Shown above is the art piece that the eighth grade class at Piqua Catholic created for the open house and art show held Wednesday evening. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/02/web1_Art-show-3.jpg Sam Wildow | Daily Call Shown above is the art piece that the eighth grade class at Piqua Catholic created for the open house and art show held Wednesday evening. Sam Wildow | Daily Call Pictured are the art pieces that the fifth and seventh grade classes at Piqua Catholic created for the open house and art show held Wednesday evening. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/02/web1_Art-show-1.jpg Sam Wildow | Daily Call Pictured are the art pieces that the fifth and seventh grade classes at Piqua Catholic created for the open house and art show held Wednesday evening.

Open house, art show held this week

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

