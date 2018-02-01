Freels files motion to release property

MIAMI COUNTY — The Ludlow Falls man accused of allegedly murdering his wife filed a motion to release his personal property to obtain private counsel for further court proceedings.

At his Jan. 29 arraignment, Randy Freels, 57, said he wanted to obtain a private lawyer, but said his assets had been seized during the Jan. 12 investigation of his wife Samantha Freels’ death.

The motion was filed Jan. 31. A hearing date for the property motion has not been filed to date, according to court records. A list of property seized in the investigation was sealed in the search warrant following the investigation.

Public defense attorney Steve Layman represented Freels during the arraignment on Monday. Freels entered a plea of not guilty to murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and illegal discharge of a firearm. Judge Jeannine Pratt continued Freels’ bond of $1.5 million set in Miami County Municipal Court. Pratt set a pre-trial hearing for Feb. 5.

The murder charge carries a 15 years to life sentence.

Freels allegedly shot and killed his wife Samantha Freels, 52, in the area of Elleman Road and West State Route 55 in Union Township on Jan. 12.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a car off the side of the road during poor road conditions on Jan. 12. Units on the scene advised the victim was not breathing. Freels’ vehicle was located in a creek, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Freels was later apprehended by the Special Response Team at his home in the 2000 block of Rangeline Road.

He remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Requests property to be returned to obtain private counsel