Friends to present ‘Presidents at the Plaza’

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will present their first Library Lounge Series program for 2018, “Presidents at the Plaza,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, in the lobby of the library, 116 W. High St.

This year, the theme for the series is “Twentieth Century Countdown.” Each program will focus on a different time period in the century, which began with the invention of cars, airplanes and radio, and ended with widespread use of the internet. Two World Wars, the Depression, jazz and rock music, rapidly changing fashions; all of these and many more fascinating events will be the topics of popular programs.

February’s event will focus on the beginning of the 20th century, from 1900-1929. The evening will begin with the director of the Piqua Public Library, Jim Oda, portraying a broadcaster for station WPPL-radio reporting the international, national, and local news for Friday, Feb. 22, 1918. Larry Marple of Springfield, a noted portrayer of Theodore Roosevelt, will appear as the president, who made a campaign stop at the Fort Piqua Hotel in 1912. Marple and his wife, Julia, who will appear as Mrs. Edith Roosevelt, will regale the audience with stories about his remarkable life, and life in America during his administration from 1901-1909.

Rounding out the evening will be music from the period by Jason Townsend, worship pastor and director of the praise team at St. Paul’s Church. He delighted the audience at the Friends’ 2017 Holiday Cabaret with his voice and piano playing. Refreshments will be served.

“Presidents at the Plaza” is free and open to the public, but admission is by ticket only. Tickets are available to the public beginning Thursday, Feb. 15, at the front desk of the library. Seating is limited and many of these events are sellouts, so get your tickets early.

Provided photo President Theodore Roosevelt and Mrs. Edith Roosevelt, as portrayed by Larry and Julia Marple. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/02/web1_roosevelts.jpg Provided photo President Theodore Roosevelt and Mrs. Edith Roosevelt, as portrayed by Larry and Julia Marple.