Board hears 911 center updates

MIAMI COUNTY — At the work session on Wednesday, several county officials met with the county commissioners to bring the board up to date on current projects.

Communications Center Director Jeff Busch told the commissioners that the center will stop handling dispatch calls to the Upper Valley Medical Center campus in the spring. The expected part date is in early April.

Late last year, the Concord Township trustees signed a memorandum of understanding with UVMC for the hospital to provide its own medical transport within its campus beginning in 2018.

Emergency service calls on UVMC’s campus will be dispatched to its own transportation service, American Medical Response, Busch said.

Busch also proposed applying for a Troy Foundation mini-grant for a treadmill desk for dispatchers. He explained the health benefits of a treadmill desk for people who work sedentary jobs, like the county’s dispatchers, who work 12-hour shifts.

The county’s dispatch center was remodeled last year and outfitted with new furniture for the dispatchers, including desks that can be converted to standing desks. The county spent about $240,000 on renovations and new workstations.

Busch and the commissioners also discussed app software, Active911, that could be used by the county’s first responders.

“It would not change our dispatching process,” he said, adding that it would provide extra information. The app delivers maps to first responders. A free version is available, but there is also a paid option with extra features, according to the app’s website.

To use it, the county would have to accept an indemnification clause that is impermissible under Ohio law, Busch said. He added that there was a suggestion that the fire department association pay for the app and the Communication Center would reimburse the cost.

Commissioner Jack Evans said it sounded like good software, but said he had a problem with the liability. Commissioner Greg Simmons abstained from offering an opinion on the software issue. His son, Matt Simmons, is the City of Troy fire chief.

Miami County Sanitary Engineering employees updated the board on several projects. According to Sanitary Engineer Paul Huelskamp, the county will start managing the Country Estates subdivisions new water and sewer system soon.

“Everything’s coming together,” he said.

The department is also reviewing new ways to alert residents of boil advisories. Last week, a boil advisory was issued for Camp Troy residents.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com