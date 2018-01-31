Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DISTURBANCE: Officers were dispatched to the area of North College Street and Park Avenue for a disturbance complaint on Jan. 25 at 8:30 p.m. The victim stated a known subject threatened her and reached for his waist band like he was retrieving a gun. Aaron J. Covault, 23, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing and second-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in connection with this incident.

MAKING FALSE ALARMS: A male juvenile offender, 15, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms on Jan. 25 in connection with graffiti being found in the bathroom at the Piqua High School.

THEFT: A male subject left Speedway on Scott Drive without paying for his items on Jan. 26 at 3:30 a.m.

A complainant advised she left her vehicle running in her driveway, and when she returned outside, her vehicle was gone on Jan. 26 at 5:30 a.m.

A caller advised a toolbox with assorted tools was stolen from a garage behind a residence on McKinley Avenue on Jan. 26 sometime between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

FRAUD: An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint in reference to an employee misusing a business credit card at CMC Management on Jan. 26. After further investigation, the employee was charged. Allen L. Smith, 48, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

FOUND: There was a report of a bicycle being left on the sidewalk on Brice Avenue on Jan. 26 at 9:45 a.m. A black and lime green Genesis bicycle was recovered and placed into police property.

LITTERING: A complainant reported that every day at about the same time an unknown subject drives past his house and throws beer bottles and cans into his yard on South Street on Jan. 26 at 11 a.m.

THEFT OF SERVICES: A caller said a resident turned his electric back on after the city turned it off for non-payment between Jan. 25-26. The investigation is pending.

BURGLARY: There was a report of a burglary on New Haven Road on Jan. 26 at 2:15 p.m. Forced entry was gained through a side door to the residence while the homeowner was not home. Multiple items were reported stolen. No known suspects at this time.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Juveniles threw sticks at a complainant’s window on Glenwood Avenue on Jan. 26 at approximately 4:10 p.m. No damage was done, but the victim wished juveniles to stop before damage did occur. Parents and juveniles were spoken with.

SUSPICIOUS: Subjects were seen in the area of a call where subjects were walking around with possible BB guns in the area of Garfield and Blaine avenues on Jan. 26 at 8:30 p.m. Subjects ran from officers and were located a short time later. Subjects did have three BB guns on them. The BB guns were collected. and a small amount of marijuana was recovered off of two of the subjects.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle was possibly damaged with a key on Park Avenue on Jan. 26 between 8:30-8:50 p.m.