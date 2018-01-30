Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by the Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident at the Piqua High School on Jan. 24 at 7:30 a.m. One driver complained of an injury but refused the squad at the scene.

There was a report of a two-vehicle injury accident in the area of Lindsey Street and Nicklin Avenue on Jan. 24 at 11:20 a.m. Two males fled on foot from the crash and were later located. One male was found to have an active warrant and was incarcerated. A citation was issued to the at-fault driver.

There was a two-vehicle accident with minor damage and no injuries in the area of Jill Court and Seidel Parkway on Jan. 25 at 7:30 a.m. Both parties did not want a traffic crash report and signed the waiver.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Graffiti was located on a bathroom stall wall at the Piqua High School on Jan. 24.

BURGLARY: A sheriff’s office deputy was attempting to serve civil paperwork at a residence on the 1100 block of Park Avenue on Jan. 24 at 2:15 p.m. He reported a possible burglary at the residence.

A television was reported stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of Garbry Road on Jan. 24 sometime between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

THEFT: Three female juveniles were stopped at Walmart for allegedly shoplifting on Jan. 24 at approximately 3:10 p.m. Two female juvenile offenders, both 16 years old, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft. The third offender, 15, was cited for minor misdemeanor theft.

A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 400 block of Wood Street on Jan. 24 between 6-9:30 p.m.

There was a report of a theft at Home Depot on Jan. 25 at 4:30 p.m. Brian S. Edwards, 40, of Sidney, was cited for minor misdemeanor complicity in connection with this incident. Another involved male subject reportedly left the scene.

DISORDERLY: An unknown caller reported a male subject walking down the street intoxicated in the area of Vine and Lincoln streets on Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m. The area was checked, and the male was never located.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was yelling and causing problems at the Comfort Inn on Jan. 25 at 10:10 p.m. The business requested he be trespassed. After being previously told to leave the business, he was reportedly found sleeping in the business later at 11:30 p.m. Brian S. Edwards, 40, of Sidney, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident. Edwards was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass after he was reportedly found trespassing at Heartland of Piqua on Jan. 26 at 3 a.m.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a group of juveniles possibly trying to break into a vehicle on the 400 block of East Greene Street on Jan. 25 at approximately 11 p.m.

RECEIVING: There was a report of a unknown person knocking on the door of a residence on Amherst Avenue and a vehicle parked in the driveway on Jan. 26 at approximately 2 a.m. The vehicle was located and found to have been reported stolen. A female subject was located wandering in the area and advised she had the car. The female was arrested and incarcerated. Raya C. Mosier, 26, of Millersport, was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.