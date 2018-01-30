College briefs

Fraley named to MVNU dean’s list

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Laura Elizabeth Fraley has been named to the dean’s list for the 2017 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Fraley, a freshman majoring in both Theatre and Music (Performance), has attained the dean’s list for the fall term. She is a 2017 high school graduate, and the daughter of Guy and Amy Fraley of Troy, Ohio.

Local students earn dean’s list recognition

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Committed to academic excellence, Wittenberg University regularly recognizes students who maintain high educational standards. These students maintained a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the 2017 Fall semester and earned a place on the Dean’s List.

Piqua: Yong Yi Zhong.

Tipp City: Molly Carner, Alexander Hallauer, Alyssa Hallauer, Carlie Weir.

Drake joins honors society

ASHLAND, Ohio — Dominique Drake of Troy, OH, is a member of Ashland University’s Honors Society.

Drake is majoring in forensic chemistry.

Drake is a 2016 graduate of Troy High School.

The Honors Society is a student-run organization that plans a variety of social, educational and service events for Honors Program students, thereby strengthening the learning community by building friendships outside the classroom.

Henry named to dean’s list

ASHLAND, Ohio — Tyler Henry of Covington was named to the dean’s list at Ashland University for the fall 2017 semester. Henry is majoring in sport communication and religion. Henry is a 2014 graduate of Covington High School.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Students earn degrees at UD

DAYTON, Ohio — The following local students were among the approximately 500 undergraduates who received their degrees from the University of Dayton during the December 2017 commencement ceremony.

Tipp City: Megan Bruening, Katherine Gross, Carter Langdon, John Mattes.

Troy: Emily Mothmiller, Morgan Taylor.

Area scholars make UD dean’s list

DAYTON, Ohio — The following local students made the University of Dayton fall 2017 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Piqua: Meghan Burner, Logan Cordonnier, Emily Cordonnier, Kevin McElroy, Elizabeth Pax.

Pleasant Hill: Kenton Dickison.

Tipp City: Jack Armentrout, Tyler Berkshire, Megan Bruening, Cameron Cerbus, Erick Detweiler, Matthew Detweiler, Katie Gilbride, Katherine Gross, Michael Gross, Benjamin Hughes, Kayte Jackson, Ashton Kiplinger, Nathan Kueterman, Anna Kueterman, Carter Langdon, John Mattes, Zayne Parsons, Monica Rook, William Schober, Alexander Taylor, Ethan Vantilburg, Jacob Walland, Jacob Watson, Caroline Weiler, Austin Whisman.

Troy: Angel Luis, Grant McCalister, Emily Mothmiller, Justin O’Neill, Brendan Pohle, Jordan Slone, Cameron Timms, Morgan Taylor, Benjamin Woodruff.

Union: Kamarin Hubbard, Jaleh Shahbazi.

West Milton: Aaron Horn.