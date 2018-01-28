Library to offer Black History Month programs

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library has several activities planned in honor of Black History Month in February.

During the month, the library will feature African-American stories and stars in book and movie displays on every level of the building.

In addition, the Portals to Piqua’s Past presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, will focus on African-American businesses in town throughout the years, their successes, and the challenges they faced. Library Director and local historian James Oda will present the program.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, the library will host two “Civil War to Civil Rights” bus tours highlighting the African-American history of Piqua. Oda also will be leading these tours.

Highlights will include: Mills Brothers sites; civil rights on the square; sit-ins in Piqua; the Village of Rossville; the Miami & Erie canal; the journey and settling of the Randolph freed slaves from Virginia; graves of members of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, made famous in the movie “Glory”; founders of the local NAACP and their lives and businesses; Boone Street school (Piqua’s segregated school); African-American churches in Piqua — Second Baptist and the Cyrene A.M.E.

Tour groups depart will from the lobby of the Piqua Library, 116 W. High St., at 10 a.m. and noon. There will be some “hop-off, hop-on” stops along the way. Please dress for the weather. Tickets must be purchased in advance; there will only be 24 seats available on each tour, so it is recommended that you purchase early. Tickets are $5 each at the Mainstreet Piqua office, 326 N. Main St. (773-9355).

A special book club event will be offered on Monday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. Participants will view the film “Hidden Figures” and compare it to the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. Copies of the book are available now at the library’s checkout desk. It also can be downloaded as an eBook or audio book through the new piqualibrary.org website.

For questions and more information about these events, call the library at (937) 773-6753.

Provided by the Piqua Public Library The journey and settling of the Randolph freed slaves from Virginia will be among the local historical topics discussed during Black History Month at the Piqua Public Library.

Displays, tours, other events to explore local history