Community church plans expansion

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Community Church announced plans to grow their church through renovations and expanding their reach deeper into Miami County.

The people of Upper Valley Community Church in Piqua have committed $1,016,000 for their On the Move initiative to renovate the current gym at the church into a large group space for their growing children’s program. In addition, they will also be building a new multi-purpose space for the teens.

The $1 million-plus commitment for those projects is the most the church has ever raised through a single offering in their history by over $300,000. A record number of 236 families – 100 more than ever in their history – are also participating in this effort, giving sacrificial gifts above their normal contributions.

“It just says the congregation understands the mission we’ve been given,” Pastor Andy Monnin said.

The church sees about 700 people each Sunday, with between 150-200 kids and teens participating in their youth programs each week, but Monnin said that they reach approximately 1,000 people and over 250 kids and teens who consider the Upper Valley Community Church to be their home church.

As part of expanding their facilities, the church is also going to increase their parking lot with 80 additional parking spaces.

The renovations are expected to be completed between 18 months and two years.

The church also announced that they are working on expanding into the Miami East and Troy area, potentially leasing a space in the area to launch a new campus.

“We felt like we’d do a better job of helping people if we start a new campus in that area,” Monnin said. He added that the new campus “will have the look and feel of the UVCC campus.”

Upper Valley Community Church is located at 1400 Seidel Pkwy. in Piqua and can be contacted at (937) 778-8822. Worship celebration times are held on Sundays at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Provided photo An artistic rendering of the renovations and expansion to come to the Upper Valley Community Church in Piqua. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_Upper-Valley-Community-Church-Color-Rendering-Parking-Lot-Building.jpg Provided photo An artistic rendering of the renovations and expansion to come to the Upper Valley Community Church in Piqua.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336