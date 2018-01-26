Lucas trial slated for next month

MIAMI COUNTY — The trial of a Troy man accused of sexual assault is scheduled to begin next month.

Henry Lucas, 53, appeared for a final pre-trial conference, but the court did not convene for the hearing. According to Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell, Lucas’s trial date is set to begin Feb. 13.

Last July, Lucas posted 10 percent of his $400,000 bond following his arraignment on a grand jury incident of one count of first degree felony rape and one count of third degree felony tampering with evidence. Lucas entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Lucas was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, the victim and the victim’s family.

Lucas has since filed two address change notifications with the courts from his original bond check address in July.

Lucas also substituted counsel with Rion, Rion and Rion of Dayton for his previous counsel of Andrew Pratt.

In previous court proceedings, assistant prosecutor Janna Parker asked the court to set a high cash bond due to Lucas’ previous felony record, which includes one prior prison term. Judge Christopher Gee ordered a bond check before setting bond in the case. The bond set in Miami County Municipal Court was $400,000. If Lucas should post bond, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s mother.

According to reports, Lucas allegedly pinned a 15-year-old female victim against the wall and shoved his hand down the victim’s pants, sexually assaulted her by hand and then left the home. The victim stated she didn’t tell an adult until two months later. The alleged assault occurred in March 2017.

Lucas http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_Lucas.jpg Lucas

Troy man accused of sexual assault of minor